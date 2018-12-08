Sirius XM (SIRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sirius XM's self-pay subscriber base and new subscriber base are witnessing growth due to strong content portfolio. Additionally, Sirius XM’s partnership with Amazon to provide free access to a few of its subscription packages for existing Echo holders is expected to further boost its subscriber base and their engagement levels. Post Pandora’s acquisition, Sirius XM’s 36 million subscribers across North America and Pandora’s 71.4 million monthly active users (MAUs) together will lead to the creation of the world’s largest audio entertainment company. Moreover, the raised full-year guidance for self-pay subscriber additions, revenues and adjusted EBITDA bodes well. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing royalty related expense is expected to keep margins under pressure. Slowdown in auto sales is also a concern.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $109,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

