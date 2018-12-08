SL Green Realty’s (SLG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $107.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLG. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.27.

SLG opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $89.46 and a 52-week high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $3,229,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $365,241.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,064.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SL Green Realty by 324.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

