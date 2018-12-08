Slevin (SLEVIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Slevin (CURRENCY:SLEVIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Slevin has a market capitalization of $4,505.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Slevin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Slevin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Slevin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.02 or 0.02974117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00130420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00173159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.08 or 0.09805731 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Slevin

Slevin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins. Slevin’s official Twitter account is @7slevin7.

Slevin Coin Trading

Slevin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slevin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slevin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Slevin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

