Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on Sol Gel Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

SLGL opened at $6.21 on Friday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 231,786 shares in the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

