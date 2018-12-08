Solar Capital (SLRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Solar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Solar Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLRC opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Solar Capital has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $22.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 48.83% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 713,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 445,980 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 542,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

