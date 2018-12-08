Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect LTC Properties (LTC) Share Price

News coverage about LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LTC Properties earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $44.51 on Friday. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 86.31%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At September 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states, comprising 103 assisted living communities, 95 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

