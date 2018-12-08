Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Sony (SNE) Stock Price

News articles about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a daily sentiment score of 1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Sony’s analysis:

SNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. Sony has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Sony had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

