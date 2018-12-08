Sophia Garnette Sells 10,636 Shares of International Stem Cell Corp (ISCO) Stock

International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) VP Sophia Garnette sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $16,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sophia Garnette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Sophia Garnette sold 1,494 shares of International Stem Cell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $2,360.52.

OTCMKTS:ISCO opened at $1.60 on Friday. International Stem Cell Corp has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.24.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. International Stem Cell had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Stem Cell Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Stem Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

