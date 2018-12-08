SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 Ltd/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised SOUTH32 Ltd/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

SOUHY stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.48.

About SOUTH32 Ltd/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 Ltd/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 Ltd/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.