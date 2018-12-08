Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 48,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Southern by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Southern by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

In related news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $428,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $705,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Southern from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/southern-co-so-shares-bought-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.