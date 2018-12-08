Southwestern Energy (SWN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

SWN opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.61. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $63,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,098.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,012,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,454,000 after buying an additional 33,527,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,871,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,918,000 after buying an additional 15,866,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,092,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,337,000 after buying an additional 11,494,799 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 13,799,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after buying an additional 5,294,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,233,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

