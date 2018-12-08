SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,333,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,028,000 after purchasing an additional 200,906 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,107,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 297,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO opened at $47.68 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

