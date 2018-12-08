SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 160.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 190,539 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 228,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period.

FEZ opened at $33.76 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $44.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

