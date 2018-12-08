Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys 11,080 Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,375 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 9,089,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,606,000 after buying an additional 504,913 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,961,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,765,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 331,581 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price target on GlycoMimetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, SVP John L. Magnani sold 25,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Magnani sold 14,200 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $198,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLYC opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.04. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

