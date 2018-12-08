Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 434,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Hirsch acquired 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein acquired 545,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of MTEM opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Molecular Templates Inc has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 118.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

