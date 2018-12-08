Sphere (SPHR) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $1.14 million and $14,947.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00010777 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008351 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00022495 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00280570 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00018466 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000265 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

