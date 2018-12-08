SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0012 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $24,554.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.01963735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00489997 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020496 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00018743 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00017369 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008342 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

SPINDLE Token Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,545,603,499 tokens. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.