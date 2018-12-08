Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) PT Lowered to GBX 6,190 at Morgan Stanley

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,260 ($81.80) to GBX 6,190 ($80.88) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 7,400 ($96.69) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,250 ($81.67) to GBX 6,550 ($85.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,385.83 ($83.44).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 6,095 ($79.64) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 4,681 ($61.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,155 ($80.43).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

