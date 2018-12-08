Spirent Communications (SPT) PT Raised to GBX 120

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 150.25 ($1.96).

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 131 ($1.71).

In related news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £250.88 ($327.82). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £413.63 ($540.48).

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

