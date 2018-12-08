Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NYSE SRC opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

Spirit Realty Capital’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, December 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 12th.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $232,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Hughes purchased 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,908.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,325 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4,549.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,450,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 38.2% in the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 289,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,348,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

