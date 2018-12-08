State Street (STT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $80.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. State Street traded as low as $63.40 and last traded at $64.34, with a volume of 264964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.81.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

In other news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.62 per share, with a total value of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,604.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,855.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

