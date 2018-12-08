Stephens Initiates Coverage on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.12% from the company’s current price.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of CDEV opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,157,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $562,698,000 after purchasing an additional 240,034 shares during the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

