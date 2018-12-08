Stevens Capital Management LP Has $948,000 Stake in POSCO (PKX)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 249,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. POSCO has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 18.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on POSCO in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on POSCO in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/stevens-capital-management-lp-has-948000-stake-in-posco-pkx.html.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.