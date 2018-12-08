Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,569 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.82 per share, with a total value of $331,673.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,356.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

