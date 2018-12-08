Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $459,135,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $173,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $135,460,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $114,109,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $31,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever acquired 49,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,844.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,968 shares of company stock worth $2,411,672 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $126.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/stevens-capital-management-lp-takes-position-in-keurig-dr-pepper-inc-kdp.html.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.