Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce sales of $357.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.70 million and the highest is $361.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. 2,744,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,600. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.59.

In related news, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $669,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $8,728,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,621 shares of company stock worth $11,439,264. 56.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.