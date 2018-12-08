Stitch Fix (SFIX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.64. 2,354,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,952,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.93 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,621 shares of company stock worth $11,439,264. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,432,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,122,000 after purchasing an additional 642,540 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.6% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 315,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $49,972,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 721,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 121,284 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

