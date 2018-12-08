STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.83 ($21.90).

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

