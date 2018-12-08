Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $41.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,053.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl G. Herde bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,356 shares of company stock valued at $238,397. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

