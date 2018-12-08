Store Capital Corp (STOR) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter valued at $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 146.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,122 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 27.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after acquiring an additional 435,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,006,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $88,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,714.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,206 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

