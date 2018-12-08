Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 155.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 267.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $186.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target (down previously from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.14 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

