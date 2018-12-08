Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $46,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Stock

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3,684.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $142.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.34 and a twelve month high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

