Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 10th.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.43% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

STRM stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.03. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

