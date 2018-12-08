Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,157 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $284.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

