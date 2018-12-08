Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Sun Communities worth $132,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.13. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $108.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.11%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $248,208.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

