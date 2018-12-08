Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

SLF opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.82. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

