Suncor Energy (SU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated an average rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,531,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $631,812,000 after acquiring an additional 730,174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,071,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,449,000 after acquiring an additional 601,708 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 608,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

