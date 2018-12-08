SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.33

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 49150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

