Sunrun Inc (RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Sunrun also posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $204.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.06 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Bank of America upgraded Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 231,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $2,653,664.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $176,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,259,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,892,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,135,689 shares of company stock valued at $43,598,723 and sold 741,193 shares valued at $10,738,892. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sunrun by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,018. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.54.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

