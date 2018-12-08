SunTrust Banks Comments on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

Shares of FBHS opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

