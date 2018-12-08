SunTrust Banks (STI) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of STI traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $56.94. 3,499,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. SunTrust Banks has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 9.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 61,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank and financial holding company that engages in the provision of financial services. It offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Wholesale, and Corporate Other.

