Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on International Game Technology (IGT)

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.81.

IGT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,469,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,342,000 after acquiring an additional 25,389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,747,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,947 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after acquiring an additional 334,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

