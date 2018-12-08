Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 161,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,182. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,185.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 173,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 560.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its products include candidate and entinostat. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

