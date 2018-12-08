Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

TCMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.33.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 288,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,294. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.79, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,138 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 992.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.