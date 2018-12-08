Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Given Media Impact Score of 2.00

Headlines about Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tahoe Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Tahoe Resources stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tahoe Resources has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. Tahoe Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tahoe Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tahoe Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

