Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to report $829.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.00 million and the highest is $840.17 million. Tailored Brands posted sales of $810.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tailored Brands.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.36 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 933.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,982.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,654,000 after buying an additional 826,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,627,000 after buying an additional 272,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,456,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after buying an additional 968,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,998,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after buying an additional 426,214 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,319,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after buying an additional 256,903 shares during the period.

TLRD stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. 2,890,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,830. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Tailored Brands has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tailored Brands (TLRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.