Takeaway.com (TKWY) PT Set at €50.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($80.70) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.24 ($68.88).

