Tapinator (TAPM) vs. Robert Half International (RHI) Financial Analysis

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Tapinator alerts:

This table compares Tapinator and Robert Half International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Robert Half International 6.49% 36.34% 20.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tapinator and Robert Half International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Robert Half International 3 2 6 0 2.27

Robert Half International has a consensus target price of $69.82, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Robert Half International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robert Half International is more favorable than Tapinator.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tapinator and Robert Half International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $3.14 million 1.03 N/A N/A N/A Robert Half International $5.27 billion 1.34 $290.58 million $2.60 22.41

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Robert Half International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Robert Half International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Robert Half International pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tapinator does not pay a dividend. Robert Half International pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Robert Half International has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Tapinator has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robert Half International has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Robert Half International beats Tapinator on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles that have approximately 400 million player downloads, including games, such as ROCKY, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Dice Mage, and Burn It Down. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; and senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance improvement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It serves clients and employment seeking candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.