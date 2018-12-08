Target Co. (TGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Target reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Target to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.2% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Target by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 21,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. Target has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

