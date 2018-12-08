Tarsus Group (TRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) in a research report released on Wednesday.

TRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Tarsus Group stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Tarsus Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 273 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336 ($4.39).

About Tarsus Group

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; reinforces its trade shows through online interaction; and leadership conferences.

